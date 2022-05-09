Erling Haaland sorting ‘personal matters’ amid Manchester City speculation

Erling Haaland is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been allowed to take care of “personal matters” by Borussia Dortmund amid increased speculation the striker is poised to sign for Manchester City.

The Norway international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions with recent reports suggesting the club were ready to trigger his £63million release clause.

It has been claimed personal terms with the 21-year-old, who is one of the hottest properties in the game, have already been agreed.

Haaland, who played against City in the Champions League last season, boasts a prolific goalscoring record (Nick Potts/PA)

City did not comment on the reports when contacted by the PA news agency but speculation has gathered momentum with Dortmund revealing on Monday that Haaland had some unspecified issues to deal with.

“The players have no training today and we allowed Erling to take care of personal matters,” Dortmund were quoted as telling German broadcaster SPORT1.

It has been claimed Haaland could become City’s highest-paid player, earning a five-year contract with weekly wages of around £500,000.

City have been looking for a centre forward since Sergio Aguero left last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

The deal would end City’s long search for an out-and-out centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium last year.

City tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham last summer.