Toni Kroos to end playing career following Euro 2024

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced he will retire after this summer’s European Championship.

The 34-year-old is to hang up his boots after a trophy-laden decade at the Bernabeu.

He wrote on Instagram: “July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person.

“It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end.

“At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship.

“As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own.

“My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level.”

Toni Kroos was a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

There were reports in Spain that Kroos would be offered a new contract, along with fellow veteran Luka Modric.

But the 2014 World Cup-winner, who came out of international retirement to play at Euro 2024 in his home country, has instead decided to call time on his career after the tournament.

Signed from Bayern Munich, Kroos made 463 appearances for Real and won 22 trophies including four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four La Liga titles.

Real president Florentino Perez said in a club statement: “Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid and this club is and will always be his home.”