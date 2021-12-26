Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs.

Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today's match.

