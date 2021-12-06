James Anderson set to miss England’s Ashes opener in Brisbane

James Anderson looks set to miss out on the Ashes curtain-raiser.

England’s record wicket-taker James Anderson is set to miss the Ashes opener in Brisbane.

The 39-year-old seamer was inked in to lead the attack against Australia at The Gabba on Wednesday and trained as normal in the tourists’ last major practice session 48 hours ahead of the match.

James Anderson netted on Monday in Brisbane (Jason O’Brien/PA)

But a report in The Cricketer suggests Anderson has picked up a minor calf problem which will see him miss the first Test.

The PA news agency understands the decision has been made to leave him out of the squad, with a view to having him available by the time the series moves on to a day/night contest in Adelaide.

It would be no surprise if England have acted cautiously over Anderson’s fitness. He had just recovered from an earlier, more serious, calf injury coming into the 2019 Ashes on home soil but broke down with a recurrence on the first morning.

Anderson could be passing new ball duties to Chris Woakes (Adam Davy/PA)

He left England a man down for the remainder of the match and played no further part in the series, which was drawn 2-2 as Australia retained the urn.

With bad weather forecast in the coming days and Anderson viewed as crucial for the second Test – where the pink Kookaburra is expected to swing under the floodlights – all signs pointed towards standing him down as soon as there were concerns.

While England will lose class, control and the small matter of 632 Test wickets in Anderson’s absence, the presence of Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad mean England do not lack for experienced leaders of the attack.