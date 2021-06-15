Eriksen gives thumbs up and Konta gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social

Johanna Konta has announced her engagement

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Football

Christian Eriksen gave a positive update on his health.

Denmark fans wished their midfielder the best.

??❤️ Danish fans wish Christian Eriksen a speedy recovery at the football village in Copenhagen. Respect.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JI7JNE2Urx — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Jamie Vardy invested in Rochester Rhinos.

The Rochester Rhinos are delighted to announce that Premier League star @vardy7 has become a co-owner of the club.#Rochester pic.twitter.com/iJsq6SHtw2 — Rochester Rhinos (@RochesterRhinos) June 15, 2021

England called up Aaron Ramsdale.

Gazza magic.

#OnThisDay 25 years ago: a moment of Gazza magic! We meet again on Friday ??????????????pic.twitter.com/VOcvr4Q5Vc — England (@England) June 15, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk loves Joel Matip.

THAT SHIRT! ?? Find someone who loves you the way @VirgilvDijk loves Joel Matip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TE74g4zGLt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 15, 2021

John Stones wished Sergio Aguero well.

Happy birthday, Mohamed Salah.

? Few footballers can say they’ve had a mural of them decorating Times Square. Few footballers can say they’ve had as astronomical an impact on their club and country as @MoSalah ❤️ ? Happy 29th birthday to 'The Egyptian King' ?@LFC | @Pharaohs | @TimesSquareNYC pic.twitter.com/430UkTrcge — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 15, 2021

Brighton made fun of Spain’s failure to make their dominance count against Sweden.

Leicester recalled their FA Cup win.

??.??.?? ?️ A month ago today ?? pic.twitter.com/EQhiq9OZap — Leicester City ? (@LCFC) June 15, 2021

Harry Redknapp was relaxing with Sandra.

The Rooney family had a day to remember.

Cricket

Stuart Broad paid tribute to record-breaker James Anderson.

Cheeky!

Happy 30th birthday Sam Billings.

A colourful sofa!

Tennis

Johanna Konta announced her engagement.

A few weeks ago I woke up 30 and engaged and it’s been all smiles since! ??? pic.twitter.com/Nret2DnDhQ — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) June 15, 2021

Andy Murray returned to SW19.

Formula One

James Hunt was remembered.

Truly one of a kind. ❤️? Today we remember James Hunt, who sadly passed away 28 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/bEF2IiFSsd — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 15, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo was pumped for the F1 triple-header starting this weekend.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was training a future Olympian.

Think he wants to join the relay team @Jimbob95goon pic.twitter.com/rT6Maz7pXC — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) June 15, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury went back two years.

Nicola Adams has got the moves.

Me after one bachata dance lesson, thinking I can dance now ?? pic.twitter.com/7XvCg09KIw — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) June 15, 2021

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was feeling good.