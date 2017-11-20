Rose in contention to start as Pochettinto plans changes to Spurs side

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted he may rest players against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday but said Danny Rose is in contention to start.

Spurs have already qualified for the Champions League last 16 and need only one victory from their two remaining games to progress as winners of Group H.

It means Pochettino is likely to take the chance to rotate his line-up, which could include a start for Rose, who was left out of the squad completely for Saturday’s north London derby.

A new week and a chance to put things right tomorrow night and maintain our unbeaten start in the @ChampionsLeague. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/3samSt8nh7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2017

Pochettino insisted after the defeat to Arsenal that Rose was left out for fitness reasons – amid fresh speculation he is unsettled – but the left-back has travelled to Germany and trained with the squad on Monday night.

“He is doing well,” Pochettino said. “The training session on Saturday was tough for him and today he will train with the group and then we will decide if tomorrow he will play or not.

“I cannot speak about the rumours. If you ask if Danny Rose is here and do we have an issue, I say no. Any issue? No, no issue with him.”

Harry Kane and Dele Alli were both taken off in the second half at Emirates Stadium, only a week after pulling out of the England squad with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Advertising

"We want to win and try to change the feeling from the weekend."



????️ Mauricio's pre-match thoughts ahead of @BVB, in one minute! ⏱️#COYS pic.twitter.com/seFM120RTJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2017

Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente are potential replacements for the pair and Pochettino may give at least one of the England pair a break, with a home game against West Brom to come on Saturday.

“They were fit [to play against Arsenal], both Dele Alli and Harry Kane,” Pochettino said.

“I have spoken with everyone and we have conversations with the 25 players. Then when I get the perception I’m going to decide.

Advertising

“We only rest players who need to rest for different reasons – always what’s best for them and the team. I hope not too many rest because it’s a Champions League game and we want to win and it’s better to win tomorrow than to wait for the last game against Apoel.

“The objective was to qualify and we achieved that but it’s important to finish first if we can.”

In charge of the match at Signal Iduna Park will be French referee Clement Turpin, who was also officiating when Alli made his middle finger gesture while playing for England against Slovakia in September.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee determined Alli had not aimed the gesture at Turpin but Pochettino said he would still tell the 21-year-old to be on his best behaviour.

Dortmund suffer three consecutive Bundesliga defeats for the first time since November 2014 as they lose 2-1 at Stuttgart.



Can they turn their form round against Tottenham on Tuesday? #UCL pic.twitter.com/cxIYOrNH5M — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 17, 2017

“I didn’t know. It’s important to be aware,” Pochettino said.

“I will tell Dele to be careful if he is the referee. Always it’s important. The referee moves on and I’m sure there is nothing in his mind to ban him for that situation. But this is always good. I will tell Dele.”

Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld are out with knee and hamstring injuries respectively while Erik Lamela is still recovering from a problem with his hips.

Dortmund have mustered only two points from their opening four Champions League games and must beat Tottenham to keep their hopes of progress alive.