Peter Adams content with Wolves win

Wolverhampton Wolves v Ipswich Witches

The Parrys International Wolves beat Ipswich 46-44 – but were denied the mathematical certainty of a Sports Insure Premiership play-off place when they conceded a 5-1 in heat 15.

It was a fourth straight home fixture that has had something riding on the final programmed heat - a trend Adams hopes to see change with his side on the verge of securing a top-four finish.

“It’s something we spoke about in our team meeting earlier in the day,” Adams said. “That’s not going to be something that is a recipe for success in the play-offs and we obviously need to be more dominant here.

“The guys know the seriousness of that moving forward but this was a meeting we just had to win.

“We were expecting a tough meeting; Ipswich are desperate for the points and they rode very well but we had just that little bit too much for them.

“We’re almost there now and we just need that one additional point now from somewhere and we’ve got a few meetings to get that.”