Impressive show by Wolves brings play-offs closer

Speedway

Wolverhampton took a huge step towards the play-offs with a terrific 51-39 win at Leicester on Thursday.

Sam Masters

The visitors put on another impressive away performance yesterday to follow up their recent victory at Peterborough – and they were never in serious danger during the meeting.

Former Lions rider Ryan Douglas starred with four successive wins before being denied a maximum in Heat 15, but it was the collective team effort which underpinned the result.

Wolves made a storming start to the meeting with Steve Worrall lowering the colours of Grand Prix star Max Fricke in Heat 1 as skipper Sam Masters completed a 4-2.

Super

Reserves Leon Flint and Zach Cook dominated Heat 2 as the visitors opened an early six-point lead, and Rory Schlein then produced a super move to go round Richie Worrall on the third lap of Heat 3.

With Luke Becker recovering from a first-bend clash to hold third place, that made it 13-5 and Douglas kept the ball rolling by winning a shared Heat 4 as Flint found himself bundled out.

Wolves moved ten points up with another 4-2 in Heat 5 as Masters raced clear of Richie Worrall, with the visitors’ Steve Worrall in third.

Lions boss Stewart Dickson elected to track Richard Lawson as a tactical substitute in Heat 6, combining with Fricke, but Douglas prevented any comeback with a brilliant start as the home duo were unable to make any impression.

Leicester finally put a win on the board as Lawson re-passed Schlein in Heat 7 but the hosts were making little progress and Wolves added another 4-2 in Heat 9 with Douglas gating for his third win and Cook holding Richie Worrall at bay.

The hosts finally recorded a 5-1 from an eventful Heat 10 with Justin Sedgmen overcoming Becker for second place.

But Wolves hit straight back in the next with a super maximum from Masters and Steve Worrall over Lawson.

With a 12-point lead to defend, the Wolverhampton side were in full control and Becker took them to the brink of victory as he came out on top of a fierce battle with Richie Worrall in Heat 12.

Douglas held off Fricke in Heat 13 to confirm the away win with the Wolves hitting the 50-point mark with one race remaining before the hosts grabbed a consolation 5-1 in the last.

LEICESTER 39: Max Fricke 11+1, Richard Lawson 10+1, Richie Worrall 8, Drew Kemp 5+2, Justin Sedgmen 5+1, Jake Allen 0, Craig Cook r/r.

WOLVERHAMPTON 51: Ryan Douglas 12, Sam Masters 9, Steve Worrall 8+1, Rory Schlein 8, Luke Becker 6+1, Leon Flint 5+1, Zach Cook 3+1.

