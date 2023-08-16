Wolverhampton's Steve Worrall earns a wildcard to GP event in Cardiff

Steve Worrall

The Parrys International Wolves No.2 finished runner-up in Monday’s Sports Insure British Final with an impressive display at the National Speedway Stadium.

And with home favourite Dan Bewley, who already has a permanent spot in the SGP series, claiming the crown for a second year in succession, it meant that Worrall earned the wildcard which will see him do battle with the World’s top 15 riders at the Principality Stadium on September 2.

“It’s a dream come true,” Worrall said.

“I may not be champion but second place and a trip to Cardiff, I can’t complain.”

Meanwhile, Rising Star Leon Flint scored four points while Rory Schlein was forced to withdraw from the event after crashing whilst on Championship duty with Berwick on Saturday.