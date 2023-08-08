Wolves battle back to net honours on very last turn

Wolverhampton Wolves v Leicester

The Parrys International Wolves fought back from an eight point deficit mid-meeting to grab the honours on the very last turn.

The sides couldn’t be separated early doors with Leicester winning each of the opening four races which all resulted in 3-3s.

The visitors did look set to take the lead in Heat Two with former Wolf Drew Kemp taking the chequered flag – but his reserve partner Jake Allen lifted out of the final bend whilst in second gifting the Wolves two extra points.

It was the Lions who did break the deadlock in Heat Five with a 4-2 though before skipper Sam Masters provided the hosts with their first race win of the night in Heat Six with a comfortable tapes to flag victory. Rory Schlein, on his return from a few weeks on the sidelines followed suit in Heat Seven.

Leicester opened up an eight point lead on the night with a 4-2 in Heat Eight before striking the first 5-1 of the night in the ninth.

But the Wolves delivered an instant response in Heat Ten through Masters and Steve Worrall who did all of the hard work in the opening turns. Wolves gated on a 5-1 once again in Heat 11 but Fricke stormed under Schlein down the back straight. The Lions’ No.1 then set after Zach Cook, but the home reserve rode superbly to hold off the Grand Prix star. Cook couldn’t back it up as he finished last in Heat 12 as Becker picked up his first win of the night before drama struck in the dying moments of Heat 13.

Another shared race looked set before Masters lifted off the final bend allowing Richard Lawson to steal third on the run to the line.

Ryan Douglas battled tremendously to cutback under Jake Allen on the entry to the final lap and take Heat 14 – and with reserve switch Flint holding off Kemp, it set up another last heat decider at Monmore. Schlein and Masters got the 4-2 which then sent it to the Super Heat and just as it looked as though it was going to go Leicester’s way, Fricke crashed heavily on the final bend allowing Wolves to claim a 6-3.

The Parrys International Wolves have three representatives in next Monday’s (August 14) Sports Insure British Final with their next team action at Leicester on Thursday, August 17.

The next action at Monmore is on Monday, August 21 (7.30) with Ipswich in town.

PARRYS INTERNATIONAL WOLVES 45 (6): Rory Schlein 11, Sam Masters 9, Luke Becker 7+1, Steve Worrall 5+1, Ryan Douglas 5, Zach Cook 4+1, Leon Flint 4+1.