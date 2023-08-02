Notification Settings

Peter Adams hails win at Peterborough as Wolves’ best

SpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton team manager Peter Adams felt his side produced their best performance of the season so far in Monday’s win at Peterborough.

Wolves’ Ryan Douglas starred for Wolves

The Parrys International Wolves stormed to a 56-34 success at the East of England Arena – their biggest away victory of the year.

They fell behind with three races gone before producing a ruthless streak which saw them 14 points ahead after heat 10.

Ryan Douglas may have stolen the headlines with a stunning 17+1 paid maximum, but a full team effort saw the Monmore men cover the absence of injured heat-leader Rory Schlein superbly on a night where they won 11 of the 15 races.

“It was a magnificent performance, probably our best of the season,” Adams said. “Although we had a bit of a scare early on when they took that early four-point lead, we soon got back into it and we were dominant from four heats in right to the finish.

“As a team we’ve decided that on the tracks that Dougy really excels, we’re going to use him at No.5.

“He took that role here and as you saw he was magnificent; he was playing with the opposition and that’s not the first time I’ve seen him ride like this.

“He was brilliant from start to finish but this was a great team effort.”

The Parrys International Wolves return back to Monmore Green for the first time in three weeks next Monday (August 7, 7.30pm) with a Midlands derby against Leicester.

PETERBOROUGH 34: Ben Cook 10+2, Vadim Tarasenko 6+2, Benjamin Basso 5+2, Jordan Jenkins 5, Niels-Kristian Iversen 4, Richie Worrall 4, Patryk Wojdylo 0.

Wolverhampton: Ryan Douglas 17+1, Luke Becker 11+2, Sam Masters 8+2, Steve Worrall 8+2, Zach Cook 7, Leon Flint 5+1, Rory Schlein R/R.

Wolverhampton win the aggregate point 106-74.

