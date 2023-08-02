Peter Adams hails win at Peterborough as Wolves’ best

Wolves’ Ryan Douglas starred for Wolves

The Parrys International Wolves stormed to a 56-34 success at the East of England Arena – their biggest away victory of the year.

They fell behind with three races gone before producing a ruthless streak which saw them 14 points ahead after heat 10.

Ryan Douglas may have stolen the headlines with a stunning 17+1 paid maximum, but a full team effort saw the Monmore men cover the absence of injured heat-leader Rory Schlein superbly on a night where they won 11 of the 15 races.

“It was a magnificent performance, probably our best of the season,” Adams said. “Although we had a bit of a scare early on when they took that early four-point lead, we soon got back into it and we were dominant from four heats in right to the finish.

“As a team we’ve decided that on the tracks that Dougy really excels, we’re going to use him at No.5.

“He took that role here and as you saw he was magnificent; he was playing with the opposition and that’s not the first time I’ve seen him ride like this.

“He was brilliant from start to finish but this was a great team effort.”

The Parrys International Wolves return back to Monmore Green for the first time in three weeks next Monday (August 7, 7.30pm) with a Midlands derby against Leicester.

PETERBOROUGH 34: Ben Cook 10+2, Vadim Tarasenko 6+2, Benjamin Basso 5+2, Jordan Jenkins 5, Niels-Kristian Iversen 4, Richie Worrall 4, Patryk Wojdylo 0.

Wolverhampton: Ryan Douglas 17+1, Luke Becker 11+2, Sam Masters 8+2, Steve Worrall 8+2, Zach Cook 7, Leon Flint 5+1, Rory Schlein R/R.