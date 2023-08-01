Wolves hit their straps for a big away-day win

Flying Ryan Douglas on his way to his first of many race wins in heat four at Peterborough Picture: Jeff Davies

The Parrys International Wolves romped to a 56-34 triumph in their first team action for a fortnight, also winning on aggregate 106-74.

They may have been without experienced heat-leader Rory Schlein, but the six-man Wolfpack produced a fine all-round display as they added a total of three more league points to their tally.

Each team member chipped in with at least one race win, but flying Ryan Douglas was in inspired form as he scored a 17+1 paid maximum.

The first two races were shared before the hosts drew first blood with a 5-1 in heat three.

Heat four saw the Wolves begin to click into their groove as they claimed their first race win of the night with Douglas flying away from the starts before they drew back level in the fifth.

Steve Worrall hit the front and cleared off out front with skipper Sam Masters in the thick of the action behind him.

He was temporarily relegated to the back before working his way into second on the third lap.

The Wolves No.1 was put under further severe pressure from home pair Ben Cook and Benjamin Basso, but held on to record their first 5-1 of the night.

The Wolfpack then moved ahead for the first time in heat six with an opening 4-2.

Douglas produced another classy ride to charge under home No.1 Niels-Kristian Iversen off bend two mid-race while Zach Cook beat Panthers’ skipper Richie Worrall for third.

Wolves extended their lead to six points in the seventh when Zach Cook and Luke Becker team rode superbly for a second 5-1 – and that was swiftly followed by a third when Leon Flint shot away from the tapes before Steve Worrall charged past twin brother Richie on the run to the line.

Douglas’s winning night continued with successive victories in heats nine and 10 – and the latter saw Becker move into second to move Wolves 37-23 ahead. Peterborough registered their first race winner since heat three when Vadim Tarasenko passed Steve Worrall to win the 11th, but Becker and Zach Cook combined for a 4-2 in heat 12 as the visitors secured victory with three races to go.

That didn’t stop Wolves’ ruthless assault though, with Masters flying from the traps and Douglas producing a breathtaking ride to go from last to second and continue his unbeaten run – something he secured with a sensational sixth ride in heat 15.

The Parrys International Wolves return to Monmore Green for the first time in three weeks on Monday, August 7 (7.30pm) with a Midlands derby against Leicester.

Peterborough 34: Ben Cook 10+2, Vadim Tarasenko 6+2, Benjamin Basso 5+2, Jordan Jenkins 5, Richie Worrall 4, Niels-Kristian Iversen 4, Patryk Wojdylo 0.

Wolverhampton 56: Ryan Douglas 17+1, Luke Becker 11+2, Sam Masters 8+2, Steve Worrall 8+2, Zach Cook 7, Leon Flint 5+1, Rory Schlein R/R.