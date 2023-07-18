Wolves needed Super Heat to take the points

Wolves’ Ryan Douglas dives under Peterborough guest Connor Mountain. Photographer: Paul Rose of MrRosePhoto

The Parrys International Wolves needed a Super Heat to get the points from the league’s bottom side Peterborough with skipper Sam Masters and Rory Schlein coming up with a 7-2 after the main races ended 45-45. It was an entertaining start to the fixture with all six of the opening races resulting in 5-1 maximums, three to either side. The first went the way of the Wolves when Steve Worrall outgated his twin brother Richie before Sam Masters shot up the inside of the Panthers duo off bend two. But the visitors delivered an instant response in Heat Two despite the best efforts of the home reserves.

There was then controversy in the initial staging of Heat Three when Ryan Douglas was questionably excluded by SCB Referee Wayne Jarvis, despite contact with the Aussie’s front wheel from Panthers’ Benjamin Basso in a first turn incident. The visitors made the most of the extra man advantage in the re-run as they took a surprise lead with Luke Becker, on his latest return from injury, giving it his all. Rory Schlein was a comfortable winner in Heat Four and with Leon Flint keeping Jordan Jenkins at bay, the scores were level.

But when Douglas hit the deck for the second time and Becker unable to make an impact, the visitors retook the lead through Monmore track record holder Niels-Kristian Iversen and Richie Worrall.

Steve Worrall and Masters coasted to their second 5-1 together of the night in sixth before another ref’s call went against the Wolves in Heat Seven.

With Schlein and Basso side-by-side heading into lap two, the Dane took the home man to the fence, causing him to come down – but it was Schlein who was thrown out of the re-run despite the forceful move. Heat Seven also looked like being a 5-1 until Zach Cook charged under Basso mid-race while brother Ben took the win for the visitors to move them ahead by two.

The first shared race of the night came in Heat Eight as Steve Worrall rounded Jenkins off bend four for a third straight victory. Becker and Douglas drew level before the Panthers stunned the hosts by ending the formidable duo of Worrall and Masters unbeaten night with their fourth 5-1. Schlein produced a fine ride to go from third to first to take Heat 11 before Becker made it back-to-back wins with Flint getting by Basso for third to reduce the gap to two. Masters and Schlein turned a 4-2 in their favour thanks to mistakes from Iversen and Vadim Tarasenko to pull level with two to go.

Douglas ended Ben Cook’s unbeaten night in Heat 14, but with Zach Cook getting passed by Jenkins, it remained all square heading into the final race. Masters won Heat 15 but with Schlein coming down after lifting on the back straight, the first ever Super Heat at Monmore was forced. But Schlein picked himself up and dusted himself off to won the decider with Masters alongside him.

The Parrys International Wolves are back in action next Monday (July 24, 7.30) when they travel to Sheffield.

PARRYS INTERNATIONAL WOLVES 45: Sam Masters 10+2, Steve Worrall 10, Luke Becker 8, Rory Schlein 7, Leon Flint 4+1, Ryan Douglas 4, Zach Cook 2.