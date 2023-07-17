Wolves back up to full strength for Premiership clash

Luke Becker is set to make his return

American ace Luke Becker has missed the Parrys International Wolves’ last four meetings with a broken bone in his left hand – but he’s declared himself good to go for the visit of the league’s basement side. It will be the second time the teams have met at Monmore Green this year with the Wolfpack coming out on top 50-40 in an entertaining contest at the beginning of May.

Since then, the Wolves have been able to maintain their 100 per cent home league record which was kept in tact last Monday with an impressive comeback against league leaders Belle Vue.

Skipper Sam Masters said: “We’re determined to keep our home record going and keep that ball rolling. It doesn’t matter who we’re racing against, we want to keep winning and make sure we’re in good form when it comes to play-off time.

“We’re not quite in there for sure yet but we’ve got ten meetings to go and Monday will give us another good chance to take a step closer.”

The visitors include former Wolf and Monmore Green track record holder Niels-Kristian Iversen while exciting talent Vadim Tarasenko also makes his debut in WV2.

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.

WOLVES: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.