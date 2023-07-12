Peter Adams happy to see Wolves get their act together

Sam Masters celebrates victory Picture: Steve Feeney

The Parrys International Wolves conceded three 5-1s in the space of four races to see them fall six points behind with five heats to go at Monmore Green.

But the hosts won four of those remaining duals with four advantages to secure a 47-43 victory and maintain their 100 per cent home record this term.

And while they may have missed out on the aggregate point following their heavy defeat in Manchester last Monday, Adams was pleased to see his side get one over the reigning Champions, not for the first time this campaign.

“We were glad to get over the line, obviously, because they’re a tough team to beat,” he said. “We were a bit asleep at the start in a few of the earlier races but we had a bit of a get together half way through and they got it together when it mattered, that’s not the first time that’s happened here.

“Meetings with Belle Vue always seem to hold plenty of drama and we had our fair share again in this one. We’ve got the better of them so far this season; we’ve knocked them out of the cup, we’ve beaten them twice, drawn once so it’s a lot more than what they’ve taken against us.”

The Parrys International Wolves are back at Monmore Green next Monday (July 17, 7.30pm) when they host Peterborough.

Wolverhampton 47: Sam Masters 9+1, Rory Schlein 9+1, Steve Worrall 8+1, Ryan Douglas 8, Leon Flint 7+1, Zach Cook 6+1, Luke Becker R/R.

Belle Vue 43: Brady Kurtz 10+1, Jaimon Lidsey 10, Tom Brennan 9, Charles Wright 5+2, Dan Bewley 5, Norick Blodorn 4+1, Connor Bailey 0.