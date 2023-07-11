Wolves triumph in a final-heat decider

Action from last night’s clash between Wolverhampton Wolves and Belle Vue Aces Picture: Steve Feeney

A nip-and-tuck encounter never had more than six points between the sides – a deficit Wolves had to overturn to keep their 100 per cent home record intact.

After a share of the spoils in the opening heat, won by Masters, the hosts took a 5-1 in a battle of the reserves with Leon Flint superbly passing Tom Brennan and Connor Bailey to take second behind Zach Cook.

Race wins were exchanged between the sides before a first 5-1 of the night for Belle Vue in heat seven brought them level at 21-21.

Steve Worrall got Wolves’ noses back in front, only for the visitors to punch in back-to-back 5-1s and take a six-point lead after heat 10.

However, Wolves scored a pair of maximums themselves – either side of a 4-2 for Belle Vue – to level it up at 39-39 with two heats remaining.

Rory Schlein and Cook took advantage of a mistake from Dan Bewley to take the first of those, before Schlein backed up Masters in heat 13.