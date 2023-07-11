Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves triumph in a final-heat decider

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Captain Sam Masters led by example once again as he won a final-heat decider for Wolverhampton Wolves against Premiership leaders Belle Vue Aces.

Action from last night’s clash between Wolverhampton Wolves and Belle Vue Aces Picture: Steve Feeney
Action from last night’s clash between Wolverhampton Wolves and Belle Vue Aces Picture: Steve Feeney

A nip-and-tuck encounter never had more than six points between the sides – a deficit Wolves had to overturn to keep their 100 per cent home record intact.

After a share of the spoils in the opening heat, won by Masters, the hosts took a 5-1 in a battle of the reserves with Leon Flint superbly passing Tom Brennan and Connor Bailey to take second behind Zach Cook.

Race wins were exchanged between the sides before a first 5-1 of the night for Belle Vue in heat seven brought them level at 21-21.

Steve Worrall got Wolves’ noses back in front, only for the visitors to punch in back-to-back 5-1s and take a six-point lead after heat 10.

However, Wolves scored a pair of maximums themselves – either side of a 4-2 for Belle Vue – to level it up at 39-39 with two heats remaining.

Rory Schlein and Cook took advantage of a mistake from Dan Bewley to take the first of those, before Schlein backed up Masters in heat 13.

Wolves got their noses in front thanks to a win for Ryan Douglas in heat 14, with Cook bringing home an extra point in third to set up a final-heat decider. And after Jaimon Lidsey was excluded, Masters brilliantly held off Brady Kurtz to secure victory for Wolves.

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News