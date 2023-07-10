Wolves targeting hat-trick of wins over the leaders

Wolverhampton Wolves

The Parrys International Wolves have already got the better of the reigning champions twice at Monmore Green this year.

They beat them by 26 points to help them on their way to sending the Aces out of the Knockout Cup in April.

That was before they came through a last-heat decider to beat them 46-44 to add two points to the league table.

Last Monday saw the men from Manchester inflict Wolves’ heaviest defeat of the season at the National Speedway Stadium.

And while that 57-33 score leaves team manager Peter Adams thinking they’ve left themselves too much to do for the aggregate point, he’s hoping his side can maintain their 100 per cent home record for another couple of invaluable league points.

“Belle Vue are romping away at the top of the league and they’re a very difficult opponent,” he said. “I think the aggregate point from that particular tussle is probably gone if we’re being honest.

“But for us to maintain our position we need to pick up at least the two points for the win on the night. It should be a great match and hopefully we’ll get the big crowd this sort of fixture deserves.”

Wolves will operate rider replacement to cover the outings of injured star Luke Becker while Belle Vue are at full strength, led by reigning British Champion and Grand Prix ace Dan Bewley with Connor Bailey coming in as their new Rising Star.

Parrys International Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker R/R, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.