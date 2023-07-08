Peter Adams happy with Wolves’ fighting spirit

Peter Adams

The Parrys International Wolves conceded two late 5-1s as the Witches snatched a last heat decider at Foxhall.

But it was a much-improved display from the Wolfpack, three days on from suffering their heaviest defeat of the season at Belle Vue.

And while disappointed to just miss out in Suffolk, Adams was satisfied enough with the result with the aggregate point in mind ahead of the return on August 21.

Adams said: “Our team is all about solidity, their team is all about the strongest top two in the league with Jason (Doyle) and Emil (Sayfutdinov) and those 5-1s in heats 13 and 15 were the separating factor.

“It’s difficult to swallow when that happens but I’m pleased with how competitive we were because they’re a decent team at home.

“It was good to bounce back from our heavy defeat at Belle Vue on Monday and I think that’s close enough for the bonus point when they come to Monmore later in the year.”

The Parrys International Wolves are back at Monmore Green on Monday (July 10, 7.30) when they host reigning Champions and league leaders Belle Vue.

IPSWICH 47: Emil Sayfutdinov 13+1, Jason Doyle 13+1, Danny King 11, Danyon Hume 5+1, Keynan Rew 3+1, Erik Riss 2, Dan Thompson 0.