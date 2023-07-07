Battling Wolves are edged out in the final heat

Sam Masters

The Parrys International Wolves missed out in a last heat decider as top home duo Emil Sayfutdinov and Jason Doyle inflicted a couple of late maximums to snatch victory for the hosts.

It was the Wolves who started the brighter as they opened with back-to-back 4-2s with skipper Sam Masters and reserve Zach Cook taking the chequered flag.

But the hosts were back level when they registered 4-2s of their own in heats four and five.

Ipswich’s top two Sayfutdinov and Doyle made it five straight race victories for the home side before the visitors moved back ahead with a third 4-2 of the night, this time from Steve Worrall and Leon Flint in heat eight.

The first maximum of the night came in the ninth though with Danny King making it three wins from three as the hosts edged in front for the first time.

Another Masters/Worrall 4-2 tied the scores with four races to go before guest Scott Nicholls picked up his first race win of the night to end King’s unbeaten run.

The Witches moved four ahead when Sayfutdinov and Doyle struck a 5-1 over Masters and Rory Schlein in heat 13, but there was an instant response from the Wolfpack to level the scores and take it to the last heat.

Ryan Douglas made a stunning start to help him on his way to a well-timed first win of the fixture while Rising Star Flint rode smartly to hold off a hard charging Danyon Hume.

Ipswich gaffer Ritchie Hawkins unsurprisingly nominated Sayfutdinov and Doyle for heat 15 while Wolves team manager Peter Adams put his faith in captain Masters and guest Nicholls, who was handed a warning after moving at the initial attempt.

But the re-run saw the Witches’ pair fly away from the start as they claimed victory at the death.

Wolves are back at Monmore Green on Monday (July 10, 7.30) when they host reigning champions and league leaders Belle Vue.

Ipswich 47: Emil Sayfutdinov 13+1, Jason Doyle 13+1, Danny King 11, Danyon Hume 5+1, Keynan Rew 3+1, Erik Riss 2, Dan Thompson 0.