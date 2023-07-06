Wolves hungry to bounce back after heavy defeat

Scott Nicholls

The Parrys International Wolves suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at Belle Vue on Monday (57-33) as the men from Manchester extended their lead to nine points at the top of the Sports Insure Premiership table.

But with the Aces the only side not in top-flight action this evening, the Wolves have an opportunity to close that gap with one of their four meetings in hand.

They face an Ipswich side who currently sit outside the play-off places and who are desperate for points to keep them in touch with the top four – with Emil Sayfutdinov taking over from 2017 world champion Jason Doyle in the No.1 position for the Witches.

Wolves have already enjoyed success in Suffolk this season with a 51-39 victory there at the beginning of last month.

But boss Adams says that counts for nothing despite expecting to see his riders put in a much-improved display following that disappointment earlier in the week. “Just because you’ve done well anywhere in the past, there’s no guarantee what’s going to happen the next time,” Adams said. “What’s always important in situations like this is how you bounce back and how you react.

“So we’ll be looking for a big reaction and a much better result.”

Wolves have called upon the services of former British international Scott Nicholls, who guests against his former club. The seven-times British Champion steps in for Luke Becker, who remains out with a broken bone in his left hand. Nicholls has already contributed some important points for the Wolves during the American’s previous spell on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, Ryan Douglas reverts to a more familiar No.4 position with Rory Schlein back to No.5 after the pair swapped for Monday’s fixture at Belle Vue.

IPSWICH: Emil Sayfutdinov, Erik Riss, Danny King, Keynan Rew, Jason Doyle, Danyon Hume, Dan Thompson.