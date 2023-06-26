Notification Settings

Luke Becker misses out for Wolverhampton

SpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton will be without Luke Becker for tonight's (Monday, June 26, 7.30) Sports Insure Premiership clash with King's Lynn at Monmore Green.

The American was knocked off his machine in a Polish league fixture on Sunday has sustained a broken bone in his left hand.

A rider replacement will now be in operation for the Parrys International Wolves at No.3 with everyone except skipper Sam Masters eligible to cover his programmed outings.

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker R/R, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.

KING’S LYNN: Chris Harris, Thomas Jorgensen, Nicolai Klindt, Kye Thomson, Nick Morris, Simon Lambert, Anders Rowe.

Speedway

