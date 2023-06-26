Luke Becker misses out for Wolverhampton

The American was knocked off his machine in a Polish league fixture on Sunday has sustained a broken bone in his left hand.
A rider replacement will now be in operation for the Parrys International Wolves at No.3 with everyone except skipper Sam Masters eligible to cover his programmed outings.
Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.
WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker R/R, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.
KING’S LYNN: Chris Harris, Thomas Jorgensen, Nicolai Klindt, Kye Thomson, Nick Morris, Simon Lambert, Anders Rowe.