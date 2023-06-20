Wolves show fight but the gap proves too wide

Sam Masters helped get Wolves off the mark (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves went into the Monmore leg of the semi-final as big underdogs having suffered a bruising 54-36 defeat in South Yorkshire 10 days earlier.

However, despite the long odds against a Wolves fightback proving successful, the Monmore men fought to the death and managed to reduce the deficit to just four points on aggregate with a 52-38 win last night. That saw Sheffield progress to the final, winning 92-88 overall.

Wolves had gotten off to the perfect start with a 5-1 win in the first heat with Sam Masters and Steve Worrall quick off the mark.

Wolves took the second and third heats 4-2 and the home crowd began to scent their side could be in with a faint glimmer of hope.

However, consecutive 4-2 reverses followed to ease any Sheffield nerves by the end of the fifth heat.

Heats 12 and 15 saw 5-1 wins for Wolves but it was too little too late.

WOLVERHAMPTON 52: Steve Worrall 14+1, Zach Cook 11+2, Sam Masters 9+2, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Luke Becker 5+1, Rory Schlein 4, Leon Flint 1.

SHEFFIELD 38: Tobiasz Musielak 10, Jack Holder 9+1, Kyle Howarth 8+1, Lewis Kerr 5, Adam Ellis 5, Dan Gilkes 1+1, David Bellego r/r.