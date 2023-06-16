Notification Settings

Wolves claim a useful point at King's Lynn

Wolverhampton speedway continued their improved away league form in a thrilling Premiership clash at King’s Lynn Stars last night.

Steve Worrall bagged a 5-1 alongside Sam Masters
The Parrys International Wolves battled their way to a 45-45 draw but had to settle for one point after being defeated in the ‘super heat’ that saw the hosts earn an extra point.

Wolves had trailed by six points after heat five but rallied impressively to drag themselves back into the contest with Luke Becker and Ryan Douglas teaming up for a 5-1 in heat seven to cut the gap to two.

The sides then shared 3-3s up to heat 11 when Steve Worrall and Sam Masters bagged a 5-1 to put the visitors in front. They held that advantage until a home 4-2 in the last heat tied the scores.

Artem Laguta and Nicolai Klindt then combined for a 6-3 to take the ‘super heat’. Masters top scored for Wolves 13+1.

