Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rory Schlein ruled out of Wolves' trip to Kings Lynn through injury

SpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton star Rory Schlein has been ruled out of tonight's (Thursday, June 15, 7.30) Sports Insure Premiership trip to King's Lynn.

Rory Schlein and Ryan Douglas
Rory Schlein and Ryan Douglas

The Aussie missed his last scheduled outing in Steve Worrall's Testimonial at Poole on Wednesday due to recurring back spasms.

Schlein is receiving treatment from a chiropractor and is set for intensive physio.

Rider replacement will operate at the Adrian Flux Arena against the Stars with all of his team-mates eligible to cover his outings.

Meanwhile, King's Lynn captain Frederik Jakobsen has also informed his Club of his decision to stand down from British Speedway with immediate effect.

KING’S LYNN: Artem Laguta, Frederik Jakobsen R/R, Nicolai Klindt, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kye Thomson, Jason Edwards.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein R/R, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.

Speedway

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News