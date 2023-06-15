Rory Schlein ruled out of Wolves' trip to Kings Lynn through injury

Rory Schlein and Ryan Douglas

The Aussie missed his last scheduled outing in Steve Worrall's Testimonial at Poole on Wednesday due to recurring back spasms.

Schlein is receiving treatment from a chiropractor and is set for intensive physio.

Rider replacement will operate at the Adrian Flux Arena against the Stars with all of his team-mates eligible to cover his outings.

Meanwhile, King's Lynn captain Frederik Jakobsen has also informed his Club of his decision to stand down from British Speedway with immediate effect.

KING’S LYNN: Artem Laguta, Frederik Jakobsen R/R, Nicolai Klindt, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kye Thomson, Jason Edwards.