Wolves are facing uphill battle to reach cup final

Wolves’ top scorer Ryan Douglas (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The visitors kept things reasonably close for 11 heats, but three 5-1s in the closing four heats left them on the wrong end of a 54-36 scoreline.

The second leg takes place back at Monmore on Monday, June 19.

Tobias Musielak set the tone for the evening by outgating Steve Worrall and Sam Masters for a 4-2, with the Wolves skipper trailing home last.

Reserves Leon Flint and Zach Cook earned a share of the second heat, but the Tigers replied with the first 5-1 of the night.

A trio of shared heats followed, with Rory Schlein finally getting a Wolves rider to the front in heat six. Ryan Douglas – who ended the night Wolves’ top scorer with 10 points – passed Kyle Howarth to prevent a second 5-1 for Sheffield, but the 4-2 still increased the hosts’ lead to eight points.

Steve Worrall began a run of four straight victories in heat eight, but Wolves could only trim the deficit by two points during that time.

Schlein, Douglas and Masters also crossed the line first during that time, but Cook was the only second rider to score a point as he came home third in heat nine.

But then Luke Becker and Cook were beaten, as were Masters and Schlein.

Ryan Douglas led home a 3-3 in heat 14, but with Flint falling at the back.

And Sheffield’s 18-point advantage was sealed as Jack Holder and Musielak finished ahead of Douglas and Schlein, leaving Wolves with a long way back in the second leg.

Peterborough Panthers and Ipswich Witches face each other in the other semi-final, with the Knockout Cup final dates reserved for September 4 and 7.

Wolves return to action when they host Peterborough at Monmore on Monday night – and are back on the road away at King’s Lynn next Thursday.

Scores

Sheffield Tigers 54: Tobiasz Musielak 12+1, Lewis Kerr 4+3, Adam Ellis 7+2, David Bellego 6+1, Jack Holder 13+1, Kyle Howarth, Dan Gilkes 2.