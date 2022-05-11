Notification Settings

Peter Adams laments missing stars in Wolves defeat

By Russell Youll

Wolves Speedway boss Peter Adams rued the absence of his missing stars as they suffered a shock 48-42 home defeat to Ipswich.

Peter Adams (Jonathan Hipkiss)
Jason Doyle led the charge for the Witches, who produced a solid all-round effort in the Black Country, with the former world champion winning his first four rides to score 13 points.

Wolves struggled to cover for the injured Ryan Douglas, who was out with a neck injury, and their only mild consolation was a 5-1 from Sam Masters (11+1) and Nick Morris (10+2) in Heat 15 to deny the visitors the fourth league point.

Adams said: “Obviously we were weakened with Dougy being absent because he’s been in fantastic form.

“So we had that to contend with, Sam has got a dose of the flu or something so that restricted him a bit, so it was a tough night.

“Ipswich acquitted themselves very well though, and this must be one of their best performances on the road for a long time.”

Ipswich’s win was their second in two Premiership clashes this campaign. Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said: “We leave Wolves really happy, and we have started the campaign with two wins out of two.

“I don’t think many people will win at Wolves this year; I can’t see them losing many at home, so to get three points is a massive bonus.

“Doyley was terrific, he wasn’t making starts and was passing and providing some great racing. Right through the team we performed, down at reserve Starkey (Paul Starke) was superb and six of our seven riders won races, so we had a team of race winners.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

