Wolves are hopeful of a big Bank Holiday crowd

SPORT JONATHAN HIPKISS 21/03/22.Wolverhampton Speedway 2022 Press and Practise night. .Pictured Sam Masters.

The club have organised a meet and greet autograph and photograph opportunity with youngster Joe Thompson pre-meeting, plus a balloon artist and children’s entertainer.

It will be a hectic day for riders and mechanics as the teams meet in Manchester at midday before heading down the M6 for the evening racing.

Bank Holiday meetings traditionally pull in big numbers and Parrys International Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten is expecting an entertaining night.

He said: “These meetings are always popular and give parents the opportunity to take the children to an entertaining night out during the school holidays.

“We know fans have come along to one of these meetings and have become gripped and have been back again.

“Speedway is a great motorsport because you see all the action all the time and Monmore Green offers a great view for spectators.

“I’m looking forward to a good night of racing because Belle Vue have some talented riders in their team. And we have Steve Worrall in our side now who will be looking to put one over his former club I’m sure.”

Wolverhampton skipper Sam Masters is facing a hectic spell with five meetings in four days.

He links up with his Second Division team Edinburgh Monarchs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before the two meetings with Wolverhampton on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s how we like it and it means the season will be getting into full swing.”