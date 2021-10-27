Monmore fan Scott Nicholls is the Olympique champion

Nicholls, who admits he enjoys the Monmore track, top scored in qualifying after five impressive rides using the unique handicap format with 13.

He finished three points clear of home skipper Rory Schlein and just got the better of him in the final.

All four finalists – Nick Morris and Chris Harris were the others – were level going into the third turn of the first lap and Schlein looked good but Nicholls made a smart move to be the leader coming out of turn four.

With fans of all ages taking advantage of the half-term holidays and the traditional end-of-season firework display, it was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on a fine season as the club bounced back from the lost 2020 campaign.

Winner Nicholls said: “This is a real fun meeting and it’s great for me to win it.

“I always enjoy racing in it so I was delighted to be in it and the racing is always enjoyable on a good track like this.

“It’s great to round the season off with another honour on the board!”