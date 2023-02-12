Hundreds listen to Stourbridge merger plans

Stourbridge rugby club

The new owners at former Premiership club Worcester Warriors have axed plans to compete in the Championship next season and instead are considering relocating Stourbridge to their Sixways base.

The team would operate under the new name of ‘Sixways Rugby’ and take over Stourbridge’s fixtures in National League Two West, should they survive relegation.

Stourbridge are currently bottom of the league, 13 points adrift with eight games left.

Members from all sections of Stourbridge gathered at Stourton Park to hear details of the proposals and how they would affect the long-term future of the club.

Chairman of the club Miles Edge said he was delighted with the turnout on Friday night and there was some good discussion over the proposals – a vote for members is planned in the near future.

The RFU, which also plans to consult with Stourbridge members, has the power to block any deal it determines not to be in the best interest of the sport.

Speaking to the Express & Star ahead of the meeting on Friday, Stourbridge director of rugby Neil Mitchell said the club would be retaining its name and would remain a members’ club, come what may.

He said: “It is ultimately down the membership to decide what they want to do. Everything is still there to be decided.

“The message from me is we will remain Stourbridge Rugby Club. We will remain a members’ club.

“However, this is a commercial investment opportunity which could help the club significantly in the long-term.”

Mitchell explained how the club had been hit hard by the loss of Wasps and Worcester, from whom they both borrowed players, with a slew of injuries making the current campaign a “reality check”.

“The truth is for the last 20 years we have had to beg, steal and borrow players in order to compete at National League level,” he explained. “It’s been smoke and mirrors.

“Yes, we have had local guys who have come through from the mini and juniors to the semi-professional game.

“But our demographic with three other currently junior clubs within a four-mile radius of ours means the pool in which to ‘fish’ for players to compete at national level is running dry.

“I see this investment as a chance to move the club forward. It is not about me, or even the first XV, but the mini and juniors sections and the generations to follow.