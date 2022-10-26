Notification Settings

Victorious Dudley Kingswinford move three points clear at the summit

By Russell Youll

Dudley Kingswinford took advantage of their two main title rivals playing each other to move three points clear at the top of Regional One Midlands.

Stafford, in red, try to wrestle the ball away from Telford Hornets during Saturday afternoon's victory in Shropshire
Stafford, in red, try to wrestle the ball away from Telford Hornets during Saturday afternoon’s victory in Shropshire

With Burton winning 34-26 at Syston, DK gained an edgy win of their own to move three points clear of the sides in third and second, respectively.

DK were made to work hard for their 29-26 victory at Broadstreet though – but grabbed four tries to earn a bonus-point success.

Callum Nicholls’ unconverted try and a Samuel Vaughan penalty was all DK had to show for their first-half efforts, but Nicholls crossed again after the interval – followed by Stefan Shillingford and Vaughan.

And three conversions from the boot of Vaughan gave them the win.

Newly-promoted Lichfield are still trying to find their feet as they were shocked 45-15 by Stoke-on-Trent side earning their first victory of the season.

Stourbridge’s National Two West struggles continued as they slipped to a 37-27 defeat at home to Newport.

Tatenda Mukrati scored two tries and Oliver Gittoes one as they led 22-19 at the interval, with Matthew Moseley kicking two conversions and a penalty. But all Stour could muster in the second half was one more unconverted try from Jack Lea as they slipped to a defeat that leaves them two points and two places off the bottom.

Old Halesonians moved up to fourth in Regional Two West Midlands with a 45-24 victory at Crewe & Nantwich, while Wolverhampton remain eighth after a 17-8 home defeat by Stratford-upon-Avon.

Second-bottom Stourbridge Lions were on the end of a 95-3 hammering by Tamworth in Counties One Midlands West (North), but second-placed Stafford remain a point behind leaders Luctonians II after a 32-14 triumph at Telford Hornets that featured six tries, four yellow cards and two red cards.

Hard running from Stafford left Stu Lewis with a couple of defenders, and strong legs carried him over in the corner for a try, converted by Connor McCulloch.

Stafford built on the momentum and Quade Boal turned some players inside out before releasing a flying Brett Corcoran for the second try of the afternoon.

Telford then wrestled back control through their forwards, battering their way across for a try.

However, Stafford regained control when a Connor McCulloch penalty stretched the lead at the start of the second half and then forced their way over for a try with Tom Kirby at the bottom of the pile. McCulloch converted.

McCulloch tore across the line for the bonus-point try, which he then converted, and the game then got slightly frantic with a red card for each team.

Telford crossed for a consolation try, but McCulloch eased any nerves with a late penalty.

Kidderminster are third in Counties One Midlands West (South) after a thumping 54-10 success at Coventry Welsh.

Rock-bottom Aldridge gave Counties Two Midlands West (North) leaders Bridgnorth II a scare before slipping to a 19-13 reverse, while Handsworth went down 35-21 at Clee Hill. But Burntwood earned a high-scoring 39-30 victory over Harborne.

Willenhall went top of Counties Three Midlands West (North) after being handed a walkover against Wednesbury, while Eccleshall slipped off the summit with a 31-19 defeat at Cannock.

Elsewhere, Rugeley won 20-13 at Barton-Under-Needwood and Warley were edged out 27-22 by Ludlow II.

Stone lead the way in Counties Four Midlands West (North) after a 41-14 defeat of Burton III, with St Leonards three points behind after beating Longton II 50-10.

And Stourport were beaten 52-10 by leaders Hereford II to slip to third in Counties Four Midlands West (South).

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

