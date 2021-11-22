Olympian Amy Williams on focusing on fitness

Amy Williams

But former Olympian Amy Williams insists now is the time to find that focus and press forward with your fitness routine.

Amy, whose gold-medal-winning skeleton race antics at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 catapulted her to fame, is currently leading an active living week at Four Seasons Fairways in the Algarve.

And she said: “At this time of year, it’s always important to focus on keeping active.

“You don’t want a downward spiral to Christmas. You want it the other way round .

“Say to yourself – ‘I want to be super healthy’– be strict with goals and aim to achieve what you want to achieve.

“If you’re lacking motivation, finding someone to exercise with can be a great support, run with a buddy.

“Sharing ideas, being able to help, push and encourage each other, knowing you’re not alone and being held accountable can make a big difference.”

She adds: “There are simple things you can do.

“Often, it’s a time issue. So preparing food is a massive thing.

“Meal plans. Weeks where I think about my shops and plan ahead are definitely the better weeks.

“And get clothes ready the night before. If you get them ready, when it’s cold, you can flop out of bed, no thinking about it, no excuses.

“Keeping active and getting fit can be about toning up and shifting weight but daily activity, no matter how basic is so important for general wellbeing, a healthy heart and for good mental health.”

Amy says fitness was very much the focus for her during lockdown.

“I was a bit like everyone in that you have to adapt and think outside the box,” she said. “That first lockdown, we didn’t think it would be that long and my diary had all these corporate events and business talks.

“They got cancelled and you are suddenly looking at a very empty diary with no work coming in.

“For me, luckily, I had set up a home gym as we have a double garage.

“I set up my own personal training business and I managed to get some clients.

“Personal training is now my main role. It’s lovely to have a good amount of clients. I am fully booked on the days I can do.