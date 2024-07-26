Shropshire archer Penny Healey writes special message before Olympic Games

It read: ‘nothing to lose’.

“Because I was world number one last year, I spent a lot of this year putting pressure on myself,” said Healey. “I think this time, I was just saying to myself I have got nothing to lose.

“I was injured at the European Games and shot a new European record; I was telling myself that. I think that definitely helped me.”

Healey, inspired to take up the sport after watching the Disney movie ‘Brave’, has spoken openly about how archery helped her manage anxiety that built up around Covid lockdowns.

The scale and high stakes of the Games meant that nerves were inevitable when Healey stepped out for the ranking round. The traditional curtain-raiser for Olympic archery sees all 64 archers shoot 72 arrows each on the same field, with total scores producing seedings for individual and team competition.

“I was very nervous; I won’t lie about that!” laughed Healey. “I kept saying to myself that I was just excited. No - you’re nervous, girl. Everyone’s going to be nervous, it’s the Olympic Games.”

Healey shot a total of 631 to finish in 52nd place, meaning she will face Korea’s Hunyong Jeon in the first round of the individual competition on Thursday.

“I’m a bit disappointed,” she said. “It’s not what I wanted, but considering where I was last week, compared to now, it’s actually really good.

“I haven’t really had the best last week. I’ve been working through a lot of technical stuff. I came into this just wanting to shoot it and be happy, so I have done that.

“I’m officially an Olympian now! It’s pretty cool. I know I can bring it in the head-to-head matches, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Against a stunning backdrop of Les Invalides, a complex which contains Napoleon’s tomb, the ranking round world record fell at the hands of Korean Lim Sihyeon, who shot 694 to surpass compatriot Kang Chae Young’s previous mark of 692 set in 2019.

Healey’s colleagues, Tokyo Olympian Bryony Pitman and 16-year-old Megan Havers, finished 41st and 49th respectively. It means Great Britain are seeded 11th for the women’s team competition, where they will face Germany in the opening round on Sunday.

“We want to win, as anybody would,” said Healey. “But it’s our first Games as a team together. We’re going to bring it as best as we can and believe that we can win a medal.”

With pink hair and a bucket hat, Healey certainly stood out in the field and it’s fair to say she is thriving in her time in the French capital so far.

“I’ve got lots of TikToks lined up,” she explained. “I did one earlier as we got into the venue. I “I bought this hat in the shop and did a video of me strutting about it and saying, ‘I look the best in Paris right now.’”

