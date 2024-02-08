Joseph Cooper-Dalley is ready for Euro kick-off

The 17-year-old will jet out to Tbilisi, Georgia, for the competition, which will take place between February 8-10.

Cooper-Dalley started his journey in karate at the age of seven and has been practicing the sport for over a decade.

The Halesowen College student was invited to be a member of the English Karate Federation National Squad and trains at Kaisho Karate in Rowley Regis with his Sensei Ben Campbell.

Karate is completely self funded and Cooper-Dalley's remarkable rise has been supported by his sponsor, Guest Truck and Van, which is located in West Bromwich.

Cooper-Dalley is relishing the opportunity to showcase his ability on the European stage, before stepping up to the Under 21’s category later this year.

"I can't wait. It's my first time being selected to represent England and the competition will be just before my birthday, which means it'll be my last in my age category before I move up to the senior category," Cooper-Dalley revealed.

"It feels like I am on top of the world. You can probably imagine how excited I am and I've done all the preparation for it.

He added: "Karate is a self funded sport. If it wasn't for our sponsor, then it would be hard to do as many competitions as I am doing.

"I am thankful for that and I am looking forward to competing in more countries this year."

Cooper-Dalley has been competing nationally and internationally prior to his European adventure, and his parents, are proud of how far he has come.

“When we got the official letter that he would be competing with the National team, we were so pleased for him. This is a huge achievement and is down to his hard work and commitment to karate,” his parents added.