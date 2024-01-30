Title race takes another twist as season heats up

Mick Stockley, Jack Harris, Dave Turner and Robbie James inflicted the defeat on the leaders with Jenson Kendrick winning the consolation frame for the leaders.

Stafford’s advantage is down to just a point after Hotshots A took full advantage by beating Pennfields A 5-0.

Karl Ashmore, Callum Downing, Paul Deaville, Mark Ganderton and Jamie Brown all won to put them right back in the title race.

Tom Maxfield (Shifnal A) made the highest break of the season so far with a brilliant 116.

In Division Two, Landywood D moved four points clear at the top of the table after coming away from Codsall Firs A with a fine 3-2 win.

Tom Maddocks (31) and Steve Heath won for the hosts, but Jamie Harris, Craig Meredith and Simon Kelly took the match for Landywood. Titch Brown made the division’s highest break of the week in this match with 52, but it wasn’t enough to win his frame against Maddocks.

Woodfield A slipped further behind the leaders after Pennfields B beat them 3-2. Tony Davies, Nige Littlewood and Tony Poole completed the victory for Penn, while Richard Scott and Gregg Cotterill triumphed for the visitors.

In Division Three, Poet’s Corner D moved eight points clear at the top of the table after another good win – this time 4-1 at home to Cannock Cons.

Chris Lane, Joe Woodhouse, Lee Dennant and Mark Poole won for the home side and Andy Whitehall took the consolation for Cannock.

Poet’s Corner C are second after beating Bilston Bowling Club B 3-2 away – Scott Fallon and Mark Wall both won for Bilston, but Andel Clarke, Asim Riaz and a decider from Tom Burgess claimed the points for Poet’s.

Mick Neill of Poet’s E made the division’s highest break of the week with 35.

In Division Four, Charlemont B after winning a tight match against Darlaston Cons 3-2. The first four frames were shared – Michael Hill and John Bowker winning for Darlaston, and Jesse Lowe and Mark Hull for Charlemont – before Chris Stanley took the decider.

Hotshots C are putting the pressure on the leaders after winning 5-0 at home to Fordhouses C thanks to Hasan Hussain, Tabrez Khan, Hasib Hussain, Majid Hussain and Sajid Hussain.

Snooks remain top of Division Five by two points despite losing 3-2 at Pennfields D.

Jonathan Rizzo and Andrew Docherty both won for the visitors, but Steven Nicholls, Vince Darmanin and Dave Hubbard were on target for Penn.

Forty Four A moved into third after beating Forty Four C. Stephen North won for the C side, but Dave Walker, Phil Jones, David Williams and Darren Baker all triumphed for the A team

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup, Landywood F, Bilston BC A, Charlemont B, Pennfields A, Poet’s A and Baggeridge A all successfully negotiated the fourth round.

And in the second round of the Consolation Cup there were wins for Poet’s C, Bentley Moor B, Wolverhampton Electric C, Wolverhampton Electric D and Pelsall Social.