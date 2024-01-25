Blades are too sharp for Colts as they cut gap

Second-place Blades also boast three games in hand, as three goals in four second-half minutes helped them chalk up a fifth win in six league games (one draw).

Connor Stokes missed a penalty during the first half, but atoned for his error with the opener five minutes after the restart.

Jack Clarke then guaranteed maximum points with a quick-fire double.

Trysull FC ended a run of four consecutive defeats by condemning a below par Dudley Rangers to a 3-1 defeat.

Jack Chandler, Tyler Slyfield and Kian Burborough netted for the victors, before Joel Collins grabbed a consolation for third-place Dudley in the dying stages.

Rock bottom Delph Runners remain point-less after succumbing to a 7-1 home defeat against AFC Bloxwich.

Reece Berry broke the deadlock for Bloxwich, and Delph responded with an equaliser from Callum Wren. But hat-tricks from Dan Lawrence and Ryan Jones saw Bloxwich run out comfortable winners.

In the Concentric Properties Over 30s, Shere Punjab won an entertaining affair against Casuals Veterans 5-2.

Braces from Gagandeep Kullar and Simon Lamour and a solitary strike from Razwan Akhtar helped Punjag comfortably cancel out from Casuals pair Kevin Humpage and Ash Smith

Elsewhere, Ben Kirby’s 68th-minute strike saw AFC Broadlands edge to a 1-0 win over rock bottom Wolverhampton United Old Boys, and Warstone Wanderers beat MNF AllStarz 4-2 courtesy of goals from Shamarai Williams, Josh Carvel, Ryan Bradshaw and Isaac Meggo.