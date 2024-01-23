Pelsall win but see lead at top cut by chasers

Adrian Ross held his nerve to win a final frame decider for the Premier Division leaders, but the narrow margin of victory allowed second-placed Stafford Institute the chance to make ground.

Their 4-1 victory at Landywood B, courtesy of wins for Dan Eaton-Lees, Rob Wharne, Darren Pountney and Chris Ward, left the hosts sitting in the relegation zone.

Wednesfield Conservatives are a further two points back in third after a 4-1 win of their own at home to Aldridge Convervaties.

At the other end of the table, things are looking bleak for Bentley Moor B, who now sit 13 points from safety following a 3-2 defeat at home to Landywood A.

The title race is also getting tighter in Division One, where Dartmouth Central cut Bloxwich Memorial B’s lead at the top to three points thanks to a 5-0 win at Beechdale Social.

Bloxwich were 4-1 winners at Old Hall B, hitting back to win four frames in a row after Ade Holmes had won the opener for the hosts.

The Amery Club are in third as they too picked up a 5-0 away at Norton Vic, though it is very tight behind them with Aldridge Conservatives B sitting fourth, a point behind, following a 4-1 win against Landywood C.

Bloxwich Sports are now level on points with Aldridge, further adding to a congested promotion race, after continuing their charge up the table with a 5-0 win at Lichfield Road BC.

In the 3x2 tournament, Wednesfield Conservatives wiped out a 264-point handicap in the space of six frames to beat Beechdale Social B and reach the semi-finals.

Andy Price hit breaks of 42 and 30 across his two frames with Jason Taundry to wipe 138 points off the deficit.

Though two closer frames followed between Wednesfield’s Lee Bannister and Beechdale’s Tony Tolley, a big win for Simon Gough meant the gap was only three points heading into the final frame of the night.

Gough promptly finished the job, winning 66-7 to give Wednesfield a 506-463 aggregate win.

Bloxwich Memorial made the most of their 72-point handicap advantage to beat Pelsall Social Club and advance to the last four, while the tightest of the quarter-finals saw Beechdale A edge past Aldridge Conservatives A.

A thrilling final frame win for Josh Tolley over Alistair Morrison saw them home by home by four points in a 478-474 aggregate win.