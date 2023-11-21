Stafford cling on to top spot with a narrow victory

Chris Schwalbe and Steve Hassack won for the visitors, but wins for Jenson Kendrick – helped with compiling the highest break of the week with an excellent 82 – Chris Ward (39) and a decider from Graham Beardmore (32) kept Stafford top by a single point.

Hotshots A remain second after beating Sedgley Ex Service A 3-2.

Lee Mallen and Andy Highfield got the wins for Sedgley, while Karl Ashmore, Callum Downing and Mark Ganderton kept Hotshots in contention.

Poets Corner A remain firmly in the chase as they remain unbeaten after coming away from Landywood A with a 3-2 win. Robbie James and Dave Turner won for the hosts as Riley Parsons, Andy Tapper and Bal Sembi all winning kept the unbeaten run going.

In Division Two, Bilston Bowling Club A sit in pole position after a 4-1 home win against Stafford Institute B.

Lee Edwards, Kevin Lockley – who also managed the division’s highest break of the week with 52 – Luis Ferraro and Rhys Lampitt notched for Bilston. Steve Smart won the consolation frame for Stafford.

Landywood D moved into second place after an impressive 4-1 win at Shifnal B. Steve Powell got the only win for the home side as Jamie Harris, Simon Kelly, Craig Meredith and Danny Ludgate all won for Landywood.

Woodfield A are in third place after beating bottom side Willenhall Libs A 3-2 away. Ben Wright and Dave Blunt won for the Libs. Ed Gough, Richard Scott and Ed Jennings completed the victory for Woodfield.

In Division Three, bottom club Wolverhampton Electric B produced the result of the week by beating leaders Wednesfield Cons B.

Andrew Davies and Dean Evans, who also made the highest break of the week in the division with 44, won for the leaders but wins for Colin Davies, Bobby Russell and a deciding frame win from Neil Thacker gave the bottom club a well-deserved win.

Dartmouth Central moved into third place after completing a 4-1 home win against Sedgley Ex Service D.

Gary Warner, Aaron Taylor, David Collins and Arthur Russell all won for Dartmouth, while Neil Atkins won a consolation frame for Sedgley.

In Division Four, two teams sit equal on points at the top of the table.

Hotshots C travelled to Essington A and came away with a fine 3-2 away win. Ben Nicholls and Martin Lacy notched for the hosts. Hasan Hussain, Tabrez Khan and Hasib Hussain then kept Hotshots top.

Bilston S & S are still also in contention after another 3-2 home win against Charlemont B, with Kevin Randi, Raggy Sangha and a decider from Amo Sandhu winning for Bilston.

In Division Five, Beechdale Social remain at the top of the division after a 4-1 victory at Lea Hall WMC. Richard Bagnall, Jason Taundry, Sam Dick and Josh Tolley kept them on top of the pack.