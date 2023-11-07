Hotshots downed as title race thrown wide open

Poet’s Corner A remain the only unbeaten team in the division after a superb 3-2 victory at home to the reigning champions.

Callum Downing knocked in two half-centuries (55 and 53) for Hotshots, but it would be the home side’s day thanks to win for Riley Parsons, Bal Sembi and Andy Tapper.

Stafford Institute A ensured they took full advantage of the champion’s defeat with a 3-2 win on the road at Hotshots B, which moved them top of the pile. It was a superb comeback success for the Staffordshire visitors after the home side raced into a 2-0 lead through Neil Beckley and Adrian Holmes.

But Institute came roaring back with Rob Wharne and Daniel Eaton-Lees levelling the clash before Graham Beardmore came through a deciding clash with the division’s highest break of the week, a 77.

Basement boys Pennfields A finally won for the first time this season with a close 3-2 away success at Wednesfield Cons A.

Oliver Spooner and Lee Bannister secured frames for Wednesfield, but Jim Woodhouse, Ash Baker and Colin Reade edged over the line to finally get Pennfields off the mark. Wolverhampton Electric A fell to a 3-2 defeat at new Division Two leaders Shifnal B.

Mick Reece (38) and Eddy Payne – with a divisional high break of 50 – had success for Electric, but it wasn’t enough against the Shropshire side.

Landywood D are still in contention among the division’s pace-setters after a fine 4-1 home win against Poet’s B.

Jamie Harris, Michael Douras, Danny Ludgate and Craig Meredith all enjoyed success for the winning hosts, with Richard Parker bagging the consolation frame for the visitors.

Landywood F won for the first time this season by seeing off Willenhall Libs A at home. Willenhall’s Ben Wright and Paul Stanhope were the frame winners for the visitors, but Nathan Wood, Steve Rodgers and a decider from Adam Haycock earned that long-awaited success for Landywood.

Wednesfield Cons B remain top of Division Three after winning a tight affair away at Poet’s Corner D 3-2.

Poet’s wins came from Lee Dennant and Gary Haynes. Andrew Davies, Russell Powers and a deciding frame win for Mark Davies keeps Wednesfield ahead of the chasing pack.

Golden Cue B had another fine win this time at home to Dartmouth Central. Aaron Taylor was the only winner on the night for Dartmouth as Conner Showell, Carl Dawson-Bannister, Dave Holmes and Todd Bottley sealed a fine 4-1 win for Bilston.

In Division 4 we have new leaders in Essington A . They travelled away to Willenhall Libs and completed a good 3-2 away win. Paul Evans and Richard Bate winning for the Libs. Ben Nicholls, Martin Lacy and a decider from Mitch Lowbridge sealing the win for Essington. Hotshots C are pushing hard for promotion and completed a 5-0 whitewash at home over Fordhouse’s A . Hasan Hussain (39), Tabrez Khan, Hasib Hussain, Majid Hussain and Sajid Hussain all winning for Hotshots. Duncan Simpson of Pennfields C made the divisions highest break of the week with a fine 40 .

In Division 5 Beechdale Social moved into 2nd place after toppling the leaders Snooks 5-0 . Rikki Foster, Richard Bagnall, Sam Dick, Jason Taundry and Josh Tolley all winning for the hosts. Pennfields D lost the chance to close the gap at the top after losing at home 4-1 to Forty Four Club C. Vince Darmanin won the only frame on the night for the home side Stephen North, Peter Brackenbridge, Mac Skeldon and Rob Highfield all winning for the visitors. Colin Payne of Wolverhampton Electric D made the highest break of the week with 25.

The 2nd round of the Grandmasters also took place this week and we will have a new name on the trophy this year as reigning champion Kevin Richard lost 3-1 away to Sedgley Ex Servicemans Simon Hickman . Hickman was in fine form and also made the highest break of the round just falling short of a century on 93. Last years losing finalist Adrian Rosa also had a good victory against Shifnal’s Michael Brezwyn 3-1 as he hopes to regain the title he won in 2020.