Stafford angler Harry Sharratt called up to the England squad

Harry Sharratt

Sharratt is the youngest member to be capped for this season’s national youth side which contains talented fly anglers aged between 12 and 17.

The youngster from Gnosall has reeled in hundreds of fish since his first outing to Blithfield Reservoir four years ago and is delighted to have received his England call-up hoping to go from strength-to-strength.

He said: “I’m pleased to have won an England cap. I love catching fish, but when I’m not out on the water I also like the scenery which is untouched and natural, and I also like the quietness of it.

“It’s a good sport for young people. You get the benefits of being outdoors and getting lots of fresh air, as well as learning a difficult and enjoyable skill.”

Sharratt became hooked to the sport when he was eight-years-old and began fishing with his Father Simon joining Blithfield Anglers. The pair are frequent visitors to Telford-based Ellerdine Lakes Fishery where the 12-year-old was spotted by England international angler and youth team coach Craig Barr.

The Gnosall youngster’s passion for fishing led to him creating his own fly called Harry’s Hammer which he uses to catch rainbow trout, small pike and perch on the line.

“I’ve caught loads of different fish using Harry’s Hammer, but it’s no good for catching my favourite fish, the brown trout,” said the 12-year-old. “Brownies are very hard to catch because they’re really smart and won’t eat the stuff they know isn’t a natural food, so you have to outsmart them.

“In the future I want to be able to catch salmon on the line. That will involve being on the river and learning a different casting method.”

Sharratt travelled to Grafham Water in Cambridge last weekend to compete in the Angling Trust Youth Loch Style National Championships which is used as a springboard to the national junior set-up.