Quintet blast double figures in a Charity Cup goal-fest

Double figures: Walsall Swifts were 10-3 victors over Bradmore Social in the second round of the Charity Cup

Victoria led the way with 15 against Tettenhall Athletic thanks to hat-tricks from Adam Shorto, Dan Lawrence and Joe Clarke.

Ryan Wilkins and Oli West added a brace apiece, while Luke Wright and Nathan Stone were also on target.

Athletic replied through Jay Fisher (two) and Martyn Beards.

Elsewhere, Belgrade were 12-2 victors over AFC Huntsmen. Kane Showell hit a hat-trick, Antoine Julien, Ellis Thompson and Sherif Ainoo all bagged braces, while there was a single strike each for Liam Colley, Troy Wilson and Tyler Clarke.

Dean Cartwright and Robert Finch grabbed the consolation goals for AFC Huntsmen.

Tettenhall were 11-3 winners on the road at Pattingham Panthers, with the goals again shared around.

James Caires-Tranter was the hat-trick hero, with doubles for Gabe Brooks and Mark Giles, as well as one each for Tom Hague, Tom Rees, Bran Manboard and Jim Giles.

Kirin Modi (two) and Jordan Bastable hit back for Pattingham.

Division One leaders Codsall Legion Sundats avoided the same fate as Emerald Athletic after putting 10 past Royal Oak Chapel Ash without reply. Royal Oak had shocked Emerald in the first round.

And Walsall Swifts completed the quintet of double-figure goal-getters as Ben Styles (four), Josh Smallwood (three), Ryan Greathead (two) and Anthony Ison led them past Bradmore Social, 10-3.

Randy Amayah (two) and Benji Nyoni scored for Bradmore.

That may have been it with regards to those who hit double figures, but there were still plenty of goals in the remaining Charity Cup games.

Balls to Cancer knocked out Warstones Wanderers Wolves 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Reece Mann, Jordan Norris and Tom Stacey scored during normal time, while Jake Pain, Stacey, Darren Evans and Harvey Evans were the successful men from the spot.

There was also a penalty shootout in the game between Jungle Juice and Connaught United, which the latter won 5-3 on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw. Elsewhere, AFC KT Rangers got the better of ECC Sports 6-4, Warstones Wanderers AFC won 5-1 at AFC Perton, Sedgley Rangers overcame MG FC 4-1 and AFC Bradmore defeated Mental Health 6-2.

Warstones Wanderers WN advanced past Wyrley Hall in the first round of Staffordshire FA’s TB Williamson Cup.

Connor Forrester (two), Owen Love and Nazmul Mohammed Islam scored for Warstones.

However, Warstones Wanderers Monckton overcame Red Lion 3-1 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

There were also a few league games, with Emerald Athletic and Down Syndrome Awareness sharing six goals and the points in Division One. Jordan Perks, Jamie Bostock and Tristan Agnello scored for Emerald, with Daryll Gillet (two) and Jerome Samuels on target for DSA. Dynamo 50 Stile and Horse & Jockey Albion drew 4-4 in Division Two, while AFC Willenhall were 3-2 winners at Wednesfield RBL despite goals from Joel Hough and Bless Musoke.

In Division Three, Conner Potts (four), Soms Sibanda (two), Reece Potts and Kieron Matthews fired Ashmore past Sporting Codsall, 8-0, while Bushbury Hill won 3-1 at Portobello Rangers and Viking United saw off Spartans Athletic 5-2.