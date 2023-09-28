Emerald sparkle at the top of the table

Viking United drew 3-3 with Balls to Cancer Picture: Phil Reade

Emerald took the lead of the Division One encounter through Ryan Bradshaw, but Bush equalised through Luke Love.

However, Fin Daley and Jack Stanley then secured the win for Emerald.

Elsewhere, Warstones Wanderers Wolves came from 2-0 down to win 6-2 at Victoria thanks to Jayden Campbell (two), Isaac Cooper (two), Sachin Barguta and Tom Foster.

Saul Wagstaffe (two) and Matthew Jones netted in Dog & Partridge’s 6-3 loss at home to Down Syndrome Awareness United, while Codsall Legion Sundats overcame Warstones Wanderers AFC 4-1.

Thacker Eastment sent AFC Bradmore top of Division Two with a 1-0 victory over AFC Willenhall, while Kane Showell’s penalty was the difference for Belgrade against Vybez Warstones Wanderers.

Yojan Oko scored for AFC Perton in their 1-1 draw with Connaught United, while Tettenhall won 3-1 at AFC White Horse.

Tettenhall took an early lead when Olly Rooney headed into his own net, but James Turley nicked in to poke in a Luke Blakeway cross to level the scores.

White Horse went down to 10 men because of injuries and Tettenhall took advantage as Mark Giles slotted in a penalty and then Gabe Brookes scored on the break late on.

Division Three leaders Ashmore kept hold of their unbeaten start to the season thanks to Anton Johnes’ last-gasp strike against Tettenhall Athletic. Ben Jacques had put Tettenhall ahead.

Elsewhere, ECC Sports shared the poits with Bushbury Hill, with Scott Parker getting ECC’s goal. while Kian Lloyd and Kieran Marsden bagged a brace apiece for Royal Oak in their 5-2 triumph over Sporting Codsall. Wayne Spalding was also on target for Royal Oak, with Josh Dams and Matthew Criddle replying for Codsall.

Balls to Cancer drew 3-3 with Viking United, while Nathan Maxwell hit a hat-trick in Spartans Athletic’s 3-0 success at Bradmore Social.

In Division Four, Pattingham Panthers’ Marc Carrington and Jordan Bastable netted in their 8-2 defeat to Walsall Swifts, while Owen Love and Patrick Reckord fired Warstones Wandrers WN past AFC Huntsmen, 2-0.

Tyrique Douglas (two), Enob Ndumgbe Elvis, Kian Lampitt, Jose Junior and Luke Green scored in Warstones Wanderers Hollybush’s 6-1 triumph over Mental Health.

Connor Green got DY United’s goal in their 3-1 defeat to Barnhurst Lane Lions, while MG FC overcame Sedgley Rangers thanks to Lyndon Jones (two), Kyle Matthews (two), Sasha Jaure and Goran Sangha.

There was also a 6-1 triumph for Chase Colts at Black Country Phoenix – with McKenzie Essex (two), Riley Essex (two), Cobie Hodgekiss and Lewis Keeling on target – while leaders Toll House Athletic won 6-2 at Codsall Wanderers.