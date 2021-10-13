Stour are quick out of the blocks for a dominant win

Tom Williams leads the charge.

After three really tight victories to open the season, Stour are now beginning to hit their stride – following up their 30-5 defeat of Tynedale by putting Huddersfield to the sword on Saturday.

They scored nine tries in total in a 61-22 victory and sit fifth in the table, two points off the summit having played a game less than everyone above them.

Despite falling behind to a fourth-minute try from Huddersfield’s Arthur Wilkinson, Stour were 14-5 up by the 10th minute thanks to scores of their own from Arthur Morgan and Joseph Heatley – both converted by Michael Heaney.

Another five tries – all converted by Heaney – would follow by half-time, with Jack Lea bagging a 15-minute hat-trick, while Alfie Bell also crossed the whitewash, as did Morgan for his second of the afternoon.

Daniel Rundle made it 54-5 in the first minute of the second half, with a conversion finally missed.

Morgan completed his own hat-trick in the 52nd minute, with Heaney adding an eighth conversion of the day, but there were also three tries for the visitors in the second half as Stour eased off the gas.

Dudley Kingswinford continued their concerning slide down the Midlands Premier table as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat – 31-9 at Bridgnorth, despite leading 9-7 at half-time.

Lichfield made it five wins from five in Midlands One West with a 36-24 triumph at Kenilworth.

The Staffordshire side are third in the table, three points behind Stoke on Trent – the only other side in the division left with a 100 per cent record.

Wolverhampton continue to prop up the table after going down 21-10 at home to Newbold on Avon, while Old Halesonians were beaten 34-5 at Whitchurch.

Stafford picked up their first win of the season in Midlands Two West (North) – edging out Newcastle 23-19.

Newcastle were handed the lead with a penalty try, but Stafford shook themselves back into shape and it eventually took a measured kick from the steady boot of Louis Dewsbury to unlock the game – Jerry Qasenivalu tore down the wing, collected the ball and the opposition couldn’t get their hands on him to prevent a beautiful try, converted by Christian Stelian. Stafford’s hard work was rewarded by further penalty points from the boot of Stelian as they went into half-time leading 10-7.

They increased that at the start of the second half as slick hands put the ball in the arms of Qasenivalu, who tore apart the defence before touching down for the try, converted by Stelian – whose penalty then took Stafford 20-7 clear.

Two tries brought the hosts back into the game – the second when Stelian was down injured – but Stafford saw it through as Desbury kicked a late penalty to keep them clear.

Leaders Walsall made it three wins from three with a 31-7 triumph at Crewe & Nantwich, while Stourbridge Lions were 20-14 victors at Old Saltleians.

Kidderminster were handed a walkover against Pinley in Midlands Two West (South), while Burntwood drew 31-31 with Veseyans in Midlands Three West (North).

However, Aldridge, Eccleshall and Handsworth all suffered defeats.

Essington beat Wednesbury 25-3 in Midlands Four West (North), but there were defeats for Rugeley and Willenhall, while Warley defaulted at Oswestry.