Silverware is served up at Wollaston

The annual event at Prestwood Drive served up over six hours of action with 10 finals contested.

And White had cause for celebration after landing ladies’ singles and doubles titles.

She claimed her third solo success with a straight sets victory over first-time finalist Katie Downing, and then teamed up with Bec Yates to beat Anita Shinton and Caroline Trinham in the doubles.

Richard Ashley-Smith took his first men’s singles title courtesy of a 6-2, 6-4 success against Jack Hingley. The finalists then joined forces in the doubles showdown but were edged out in a deciding set by holders Max Hingley and Adam Tranter.

The mixed doubles title went to Richard Banno and Amanda Deely, who overcame last year’s winners Shaun Ryder and Bec Yates 6-2, 7-6.

In the Plate Competition, both the men’s and ladies’ singles went to deciding championship tie-breaks.

Ed Stafford took the men’s title against Adrian Hurst while Julie Blake came from behind to beat first-time finalist Lillie Parker in the ladies’ final.

Lillie and her mum Teresa then beat Claire Ashton and Bev Collins in the doubles.

Jason Griffiths and Sarah Needs triumphed in the mixed doubles while the men’s doubles plate was won by Nick Digger and Paul Jackson.

Tournament Organiser Dave Tranter said: “This was another very successful club championships for WLTC.

“We missed out on our finals day last year due to Covid, so it was great to end our 2021 championships in style.

“We were treated to some great competitive tennis played in wonderful Wollaston spirit.