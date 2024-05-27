Solid display from Mansell on DP World Tour as Elvira wins

Elvira entered the final round in Belgium with a four-shot lead but had to battle to a level-par 71 that left the door open to the chasing pack.

Home favourite Pieters, who joined LIV Golf last year, led the charge with a 66 but came up one shot short as Elvira held his nerve down the stretch to finish at 18 under.

Dane Niklas Norgaard had a putt on the last to force a play-off but missed from 12 feet to card a 68, a score matched by Frenchman Romain Langasque as the pair finished at 17 under alongside Pieters.

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell enjoyed a solid outing as he finished tied 13th.

Mansell, who will be playing in next month’s US Open, followed up rounds of 67, 68 and 67 with a 69 yesterday to finish 13 under.