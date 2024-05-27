Solid display from Mansell on DP World Tour as Elvira wins
Nacho Elvira won his second DP World Tour title as he held off the challenge of former Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters at the Soudal Open.
Elvira entered the final round in Belgium with a four-shot lead but had to battle to a level-par 71 that left the door open to the chasing pack.
Home favourite Pieters, who joined LIV Golf last year, led the charge with a 66 but came up one shot short as Elvira held his nerve down the stretch to finish at 18 under.
Dane Niklas Norgaard had a putt on the last to force a play-off but missed from 12 feet to card a 68, a score matched by Frenchman Romain Langasque as the pair finished at 17 under alongside Pieters.
Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell enjoyed a solid outing as he finished tied 13th.
Mansell, who will be playing in next month’s US Open, followed up rounds of 67, 68 and 67 with a 69 yesterday to finish 13 under.