West Brom boss Carlos Corberan linked with La Liga post

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Corberan has been the subject of speculation linking him away from The Hawthorns this summer with Leicester and Burnley cited, though it is the former’s whose interest is thought to be more serious.

And Spanish publication Marca has now linked Canary Islands-based Las Palmas, who finished 16th in the top flight last term, with interest.

The report does add, however, that Corberan’s long-term deal with the Baggies, which runs until 2027, will be a problem for the Spanish side.

It is claimed unofficial talks have been held with Corberan but also stated Las Palmas are not willing to pay compensation for a manager, with Corberan’s Albion release clause thought to be north of £3million.

Albion have no interest in welcoming any approach for the head coach and are planning for next season with the Spaniard, with players due for pre-season on June 27.

It is understood there is no substance in suggestions Burnley are interested or have held talks in Corberan as they look to replace Vincent Kompany.

Leicester’s long-running search to replace former Albion midfielder Enzo Maresca is still ongoing. Corberan, along with Steve Cooper and Graham Potter, have been mentioned most in connection with the role.

Talks with former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper appear to have cooled, though, with apparent first-choice Potter and Albion’s head coach now linked as favourites to the post at the Championship winners.