Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai continues superb season at US Open

The 29-year-old had set himself up well going into Sunday - before carding a final round of 73 but that was still enough to end the week tied for 19th place.

His was the second highest Englishman in the final standings behind Tommy Fleetwood and bagged $255,759.00 in the process.

After his latest outing he has made over $1.5m this season - and sits 71st in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The headlines at Pinehurst were taken by Bryson DeChambeau who took advantage of an extraordinary collapse from Rory McIlroy to scoop his second title.

DeChambeau brilliantly saved par from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole, but McIlroy will wonder how he let his best chance to end a 10-year wait for a fifth major title slip through his fingers.

Thirteen years after winning his first US Open and maiden major at Congressional - and 3,599 days since winning the 2014 US PGA - McIlroy looked set to finally get back in the winner's circle when he led by two shots with five holes to play.

However, the Northern Irishman amazingly missed from two feet and six inches for par on the 16th and less than four feet on the 18th to suffer another heartbreaking loss.

Commentating for Sky Sports, six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo said: "That's going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses."