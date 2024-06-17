Masked gang threaten homeowner with metal bar before fleeing with designer watches, handbags and cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The offenders stormed the property off the A449 Prestwood Road just before 1am on Friday.

After "threatening" the occupant with a metal bar, the men fled with six designer watches, handbags, a mobile phone, and around £1,500 in cash.

The aggravated burglary took place on the A449 Prestwood Road, Stourton. Photo: Google

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the aggravated burglary and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

Staffordshire Police said the victim, a woman in her 40s, has been "left shaken" by the ordeal, but was not injured.

Detectives have now appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Those who can help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by phoning 101, quoting incident 25 of June 14.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.