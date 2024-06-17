Coach destroyed in fire on major Shropshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.24pm reporting the incident on the the A5, Preston Island to M54, Junction Seven - Eastbound.

The road was closed by West Mercia Police and three fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, and small gear to tackle the fire.

Coach destroyed by fire

One coach in a lay-by was completely destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 3.30pm.