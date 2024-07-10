Wolves' Joao Gomes given backing to go all the way to top

Both Brazilians enjoyed fantastic 2023/24 seasons in gold and black, but only Gomes was chosen to play for his country at Copa America.

The 23-year-old starred in the middle of midfield and has been a regular for Brazil and Cunha believes Gomes has what it takes to go to the very top and hints that he could go on to play for top Champions League sides.

“So good, honestly, I think he can arrive to be one of the best midfielders in the world,” Cunha said of Gomes.

“I could compare but I don’t want to put them in the same line because it is always hard because people get crazy with this and it is not good to put them together, but I feel like Casemiro was one of the best midfielders in Brazil.