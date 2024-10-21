Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Man City as three get 8/10

Jose Sa - 8

With several fantastic saves, Sa was arguably Wolves’ man-of-the-match and will be desperate to keep his place.

Nelson Semedo - 8

A brilliant assist – Semedo had his best game of the season. He was impressive defensively, too.

Santi Bueno - 7

The defender did well coming back into the side. He was good on the ball and strong defensively. He has given himself a great chance of staying in the side.

Craig Dawson - 8

For two seasons in a row, Dawson has marked Haaland out of the game. A superbly physical and intelligent display. He is remarkably important to this Wolves side and is the first name on the team sheet.